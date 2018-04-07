Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have GBX 168 ($2.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 187 ($2.62).

ALM traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.60 ($1.55). 2,138,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,628. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 390.20 ($5.48).

In other Allied Minds news, insider Michael Turner sold 111,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £176,002.52 ($247,055.76).

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

