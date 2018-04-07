Allion (ALL) Price Hits $0.0120

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Allion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Allion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Allion has a total market cap of $74,483.00 and $373.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002052 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001021 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Allion Profile

Allion (ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all.

Allion Coin Trading

Allion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Allion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

