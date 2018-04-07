Allion Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Allion has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Allion has a market capitalization of $74,738.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Allion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001002 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Allion Coin Profile

ALL is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all.

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

