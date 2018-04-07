Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Almost Family from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Almost Family from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 41,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Almost Family in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almost Family in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFAM stock remained flat at $$56.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Almost Family has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Almost Family will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

