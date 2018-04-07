Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Share Price

Media stories about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6646443521621 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.08. 1,956,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,660.53, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,097,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $28,404,143. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

