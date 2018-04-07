Alpha FX Group PLC (AFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AFX remained flat at $GBX 493 ($6.92) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 564 ($7.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.84) price target on shares of Alpha FX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group PLC is a corporate foreign exchange (FX) broker with a focus on helping its clients to control the impact currency volatility has on their business. The Company operates Alpha FX. Alpha FX develop tailored hedging programmes that help businesses balance when, how much and how far forward to buy currency.

