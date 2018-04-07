Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,080.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,007.04. 1,740,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,148. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $714,105.00, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $44,179.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

