West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,009.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715,425.00, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-sold-by-west-coast-financial-llc-updated-updated.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.