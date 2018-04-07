ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/alps-emerging-sector-dividend-dogs-etf-edog-raises-dividend-to-0-14-per-share-updated-updated.html.

