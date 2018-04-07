Northland Securities Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Altona Energy (ANR)

Altona Energy (LON:ANR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Altona Energy stock remained flat at $GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Altona Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Altona Energy Company Profile

Altona Energy Plc evaluates, and develops coal deposits in Australia. Its principal property is the Arckaringa project with three exploration licenses, including Westfield, Wintinna, and Murloocoppie deposits covering an area of 2,500 square kilometers located in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa basin in South Australia.

