Advantage Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Advantage Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,855,000. RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 264,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 6,351,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $122,654.98, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-sold-by-advantage-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.