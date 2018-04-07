Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Receives $20.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Am�rica M�vil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Am�rica M�vil in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Am�rica M�vil in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Am�rica M�vil in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Am�rica M�vil in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Am�rica M�vil in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Am�rica M�vil stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Am�rica M�vil has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64,256.61, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Am�rica M�vil had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. analysts predict that Am�rica M�vil will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Am�rica M�vil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

