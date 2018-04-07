AMAG Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,049 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 854% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 put options.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $715.87, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.09. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $158.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.65 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

