Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $884.49 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $682,867.06, a P/E ratio of 308.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,313.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 price objective (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,494.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

