Ambrosus (AMB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $496,453.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and $496,453.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00675047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

