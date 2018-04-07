America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

ATAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 45,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 37.79%. research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

America First Multifamily Investors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 270,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/america-first-multifamily-investors-atax-downgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.