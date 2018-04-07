American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of American Campus Communities worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after buying an additional 67,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 296,622 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,289.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.19. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

