American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.66. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

American National BankShares declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

