American Science & Engineering (ASEI) and Precision Castparts (NYSE:PCP) Financial Analysis

Precision Castparts (NYSE: PCP) and American Science & Engineering (NASDAQ:ASEI) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Castparts and American Science & Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Castparts 15.17% 12.16% 6.86% American Science & Engineering 0.19% 0.15% 0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Castparts and American Science & Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Castparts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Science & Engineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Precision Castparts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. American Science & Engineering pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Precision Castparts and American Science & Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Castparts 0 0 0 0 N/A American Science & Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Company’s Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications. The Company’s Forged Products segment manufactures forged components from titanium and nickel-based alloys, and nickel, titanium and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace and non-aerospace markets, which include products for oil and gas, chemical processing and pollution control applications. The Company’s Airframe Products segment manufactures fasteners, fastener systems, fluid fittings, aerostructures and precision components, primarily for aerospace applications.

About American Science & Engineering

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling X-ray inspection and other detection products. The Company manufactures X-ray inspection products that can be used to inspect parcels, baggage, vehicles, pallets, cargo containers and people. The Company offers its products for homeland security, force protection, public safety and other critical defense and security applications. The Company’s products and services are grouped into approximately five areas: cargo inspection systems, which include OmniView Gantry System, Z Portal System, Sentry Portal System, CarView System and ASE Connect; mobile cargo inspection systems, which include Z Backscatter Van; parcel and personnel screening inspection systems, which include Gemini System, SmartCheck System and MINI Z System; custom products, and service and support.

