American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $172,676.79 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 13,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $172,676.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $279,116.65.

On Wednesday, March 28th, J Michael Edenfield sold 29,211 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $372,440.25.

On Monday, March 19th, J Michael Edenfield sold 23,417 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $300,205.94.

On Tuesday, March 13th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,900 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $79,532.00.

On Friday, March 9th, J Michael Edenfield sold 10,551 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $140,855.85.

On Tuesday, December 26th, J Michael Edenfield sold 26,579 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $316,555.89.

On Friday, December 22nd, J Michael Edenfield sold 45,461 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $541,440.51.

On Wednesday, December 20th, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,569 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $77,054.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.56, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. American Software had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 18.65%. research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

