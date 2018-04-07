American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVD. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Vanguard by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

AVD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 102,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $627.18, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. American Vanguard’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

