Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,633 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Amerisafe worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,048.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.83. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $38,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $921,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

