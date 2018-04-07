Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $92,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. 3,678,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,543. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $123,936.70, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

