Amino Technologies (AMO) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.13

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AMO traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. Amino Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($3.12).

AMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amino Technologies from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.41) target price on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, FinnCap upped their price target on shares of Amino Technologies from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Mark Carlisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,550 ($13,405.39).

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

