AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 22,400 Shares of Gentex (GNTX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,827,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,855 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 6,195,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,671,000 after buying an additional 116,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,737,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,798,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,713,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,329,000 after buying an additional 203,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $184,251.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,354 shares of company stock valued at $22,734,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 2,063,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,428. The stock has a market cap of $6,498.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Gentex has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Gentex’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

