AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 39,893 Shares of DDR Corp (DDR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of DDR worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,733,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,626,682 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,245,942 shares of DDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $9,444,240.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,633,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,058,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,027,655 shares of company stock worth $37,275,524. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDR stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,787.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.20 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. DDR’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

