AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 12,928 Shares of Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Media were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,099,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 897,462 shares during the period. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,340,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 748,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 439,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,211. Liberty Media Co. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $9,146.03, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Liberty Media

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

