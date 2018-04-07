AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.47 Million Holdings in IAC (IAC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) by 947.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on shares of IAC from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.52.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $150.23. 937,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,548. IAC has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,562.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. IAC had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $950.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.74 million. equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.47 Million Holdings in IAC (IAC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/amp-capital-investors-ltd-purchases-18229-shares-of-iac-interactivecorp-iac-updated-updated.html.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.