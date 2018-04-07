Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $153,455.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $44,345.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,803 shares of company stock worth $608,486. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Federated Investors has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,333.78, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.45 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 26.42%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

