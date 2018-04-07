Analog Devices (ADI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strong industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. Management provided optimistic guidance for the second-quarter. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.79.

ADI stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,629.94, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,164 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,713. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analog-devices-adi-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.