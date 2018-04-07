Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,303,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,839,000 after buying an additional 2,123,268 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after buying an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,712,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,629.94, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,164 shares of company stock worth $5,363,713. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

