Analysts Anticipate Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will report $452.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.80 million and the lowest is $448.80 million. Alliance Resource Partners reported sales of $461.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year sales of $452.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The company has a market cap of $2,326.53, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

