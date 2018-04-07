Analysts Anticipate Coupa (COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coupa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Coupa reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Coupa had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Coupa to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Coupa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $5,198,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 11,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $498,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,919 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coupa by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,962,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 410,240 shares during the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 633,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 263,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 152,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. 631,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,093. Coupa has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2,648.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupa Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

