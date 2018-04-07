Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (EQT) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.07. EQT reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.

Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 52,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13,101.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. EQT has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in EQT by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in EQT by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

