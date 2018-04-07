Analysts Anticipate Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Golfsmith International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Golfsmith International posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golfsmith International will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golfsmith International.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golfsmith International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 210,212 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Golfsmith International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,539,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 245,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Golfsmith International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golfsmith International by 15.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,000. Golfsmith International has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

