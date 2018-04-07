Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.32. 206,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,227.04, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Insight Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-anticipate-insight-enterprises-inc-nsit-will-announce-earnings-of-0-60-per-share.html.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.