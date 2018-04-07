Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $295.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.64 million and the highest is $298.60 million. LHC Group reported sales of $246.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $295.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $71.31. 298,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,292.03, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4,288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

