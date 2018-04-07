Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 898,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,386. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,538.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,784,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,101,000 after buying an additional 674,078 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,145,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2,861.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 452,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 350,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 311,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

