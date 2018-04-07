Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 888,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 790,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 402,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 224,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 594,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,391. The firm has a market cap of $605.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.96. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) to Post $0.20 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-anticipate-meridian-bioscience-inc-vivo-to-post-0-20-eps.html.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.