Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE QTS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 538,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,870.60, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

