Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Post $0.04 EPS

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Software an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 5,569 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $74,513.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $279,116.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,227.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,508. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 246,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,074.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 784,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 111,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,971. American Software has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $395.27, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. American Software had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. American Software’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

