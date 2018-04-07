Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.82 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.23.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 340,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $5,091,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $349,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,822,550 shares of company stock worth $85,247,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $54,321,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,582,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 109,044.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 951,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 950,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 566,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $858.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.34. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

