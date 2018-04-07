Analysts Expect Arch Coal (ARCH) Will Post Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) will report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.63. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $14.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $14.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $560.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arch Coal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arch Coal by 4,086.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arch Coal by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 273,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,988.50, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.14. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $101.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

