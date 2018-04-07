Analysts Expect Belden (BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.15). Belden had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2,890.69, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

In related news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Belden by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,861,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,811,000 after purchasing an additional 597,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Belden by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,072,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,501,000 after purchasing an additional 174,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 127,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

