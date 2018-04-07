Analysts Expect Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellect Biotechnology’s earnings. Cellect Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellect Biotechnology.

Several analysts have recently commented on APOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Cellect Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The company has a market cap of $34.71, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.70. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Expect Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-expect-cellect-biotechnology-apop-to-announce-0-30-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellect Biotechnology (APOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.