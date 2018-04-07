Analysts Expect Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.63). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $615,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $117,764.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,137,125.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,487 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,826,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 424,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 174,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 156,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,542.98, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.59. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

