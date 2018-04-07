Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Announce ($0.05) EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.35 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 204 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray cut Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 19,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 145.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 238,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/analysts-expect-fulgent-genetics-flgt-to-announce-0-05-eps.html.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.