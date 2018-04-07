Analysts Expect Sprint Corp (S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will announce sales of $8.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.54 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.09 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.45 billion to $33.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Vetr lowered shares of Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sprint to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 6,149,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,926,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,736,804 shares of company stock valued at $101,618,582. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprint by 872.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth $141,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 10,821.7% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

S traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 8,811,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,773,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20,695.71, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.68. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

