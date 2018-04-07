Analysts Expect TransMontaigne (TLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) will report $52.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransMontaigne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $57.32 million. TransMontaigne reported sales of $44.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransMontaigne will report full-year sales of $52.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.70 million to $230.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $242.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransMontaigne.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). TransMontaigne had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransMontaigne from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on TransMontaigne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMontaigne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMontaigne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of TransMontaigne stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,048. TransMontaigne has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.49, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransMontaigne by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TransMontaigne by 88.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransMontaigne by 1,210.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransMontaigne during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMontaigne during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

