Five Below Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,023.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Five Below’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

